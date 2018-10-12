This New Study About The Unpopularity Of Political Correctness Will Shock You

On Wednesday, Yascha Mounk, lecturer on government at Harvard University, wrote a fascinating piece for The Atlantic regarding a new study from Stephen Hawkins, Daniel Yudkin, Miriam Juan-Torres and Tim Dixon, titled Hidden Tribes: A Study of America’s Polarized Landscape. There’s a lot of fascinating material in the report, but Mounk picks out the biggest gem: Americans hate political correctness. Or at least nearly all Americans do, the only exceptions being far-Left progressives.

And who are these far-Left progressives? They’re disproportionately white and upper class.

So much for the narrative that PC protects minorities, and sets them in opposition to the racist white majority.

According to Mounk: Among the general population, a full 80 percent believe that "political correctness is a problem in our country." Even young people are uncomfortable with it, including 74 percent ages 24 to 29, and 79 percent under age 24. On this particular issue, the woke are in a clear minority across all ages… Whites are ever so slightly less likely than average to believe that political correctness is a problem in the country: 79 percent of them share this sentiment. Instead, it is Asians (82 percent), Hispanics (87percent), and American Indians (88 percent) who are most likely to oppose political correctness.

Candace Owens said on Life, Liberty & Levin on Sunday that President Trump has dismantled political correctness during his time in the White House.

Owens said that the country was being lost to political correctness until Trump took office, but that she admires his courage to actively support minorities.

“Everybody was too politically correct to tell us that we were losing this country,” she said. “[Trump] stood up on a platform and he started telling the truth.”

.@RealCandaceO on @realDonaldTrump: "I think that what he did in this country was the most necessary thing by killing political correctness…He stood up on a platform and he started telling the truth." pic.twitter.com/eJwHHqJmjR — Fox News (@FoxNews) August 27, 2018

Owens, Turning Point USA's communications director, has been a vocal supporter of the president, oftentimes receiving backlash from those who oppose him.