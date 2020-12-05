“This Needs Answers”: CCTV Video Of Georgia Poll Workers Sparks Election Fraud Outrage

Disturbing election night footage has emerged showing Georgia poll workers waiting for observers and news outlets to leave State Farm Arena in Atlanta after calling an end to counting for the night, before pulling out several large suitcases containing ballots from under a table.

The footage, presented by an attorney working with Republicans during a Thursday state Senate hearing, is perhaps the strongest direct evidence of potential fraud, and demands serious inquiry. In it, a handful of poll workers can clearly be seen staying behind after GOP observers say they were told to clear out. After the media packs up their belongings, the workers can be seen pulling out the suitcases and opening them at approximately 11 p.m.

Of note, earlier in the day, counting was paused for approximately 90 minutes due to what officials blamed on a ‘water main break’ – which turned out to be a lie, and was in fact a ‘slow leak,’ according to news.com.au.- READ MORE

