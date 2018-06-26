This Month’s Snowflake Award: School District Abolishes Class Rank

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. – The Montgomery County Public Schools district is getting rid of its ranking system, which orders high school students by their grade point average.

After three years of discussions and research, school board members voted unanimously Tuesday to change to a broader system that puts high-achieving students into one of three categories. The plan includes eliminating the recognition of a valedictorian.\

The district will still use weighted GPA, which colleges can see. The changes will take effect this school year, beginning with the class of 2019.

School board members said the system was detrimental to some students, and they believe their research showed this is the right move.

School board member Mark Cherbaka said at first, he was skeptical, but the research, combined with opinions from parents and students, convinced him.

“The kids were really short-changing themselves and their education in pursuit of this competition for the highest GPA,” Cherbaka said.– READ MORE

