‘This Isn’t Right’: Student Sues School for Not Allowing Him to Wear Trump Border Wall Shirt

An Oregon teenager is suing his school after administrators said he could not wear a pro-Trump border wall shirt in class.

Liberty High School senior Addison Barnes said he was asked to cover up his “Donald J. Trump Border Wall Construction Co.” shirt or go home earlier this year.

On the day of the incident, he said he was told by an assistant principal that some students and a teacher were offended by his shirt and that he could either cover it up or go home.

“At first I covered it for a few minutes. Then I thought to myself this isn’t right, this goes against the First Amendment and my beliefs, so I took the jacket off,” said Barnes, 18, adding that a security officer then escorted him out of class. – READ MORE

An Oregon teenager is suing his school after administrators said he could not wear a pro-Trump border wall tee-shirt.

