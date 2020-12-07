‘This Is Wrong’: Ocasio-Cortez Slammed After Suggesting She’s A Hard Worker While Republicans Are Lazy

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) was slammed online late this week after suggesting that she was a hard worker while Republicans just “sit around on leather chairs all day.”

“The thing that these conservative Senators don’t seem to understand is that I’ve actually had a physically difficult working-class job without good healthcare most of my adult life,” Ocasio-Cortez claimed on Twitter. “I bring that work ethic to Congress & to my community. They sit around on leather chairs all day.”

“Republicans like to make fun of the fact that I used to be a waitress, but we all know if they ever had to do a double they’d be the ones found crying in the walk-in fridge halfway through their first shift bc someone yelled at them for bringing seltzer when they wanted sparkling,” she added.

Ocasio-Cortez, 31, received immediate pushback over her remarks from Republicans and conservatives who noted that most people work physically demanding jobs when they are younger.

Kasey Lovett, press secretary for Ben Carson, wrote on Twitter: “This is wrong. I was a waitress for 5+ years throughout high school and college. I am a Republican and I cried in walk-in fridges just like you. The difference between us? I don’t expect the government to provide for me. I make my own $ and provide for myself.” – READ MORE

