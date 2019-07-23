‘This Is War’: ‘Borat’ Director Encourages Left to Arm Selves Against ‘Maga People’

Borat director Larry Charles took to Twitter Monday and compared Trump supporters — or as he described them, “Maga people” — to the violent, pro-China “triad” mob who attackedpeaceful pro-democracy protesters Sunday night and essentially encouraged far-left agitators to arm themselves for “war.”

“After reading about armed #Triad thugs attacking pro-democracy protestors In #HongKong and the white supremacists/Proud Boys/Maga people embracing violence here I’m glad to see the left arming itself. This is war,” the longtime Curb Your Enthusiasm producer declared.

Charles, a prolific producer, writer, and director, linked to a Guardian article that detailed the desires of left-wing groups, like Antifa, to take up arms in order to protect events from "other malicious and potentially armed groups."