This Is The One Major Difference Between Trump And Obama’s Ramadan Messages

This week starts the beginning of the Muslim holiday of Ramadan.

Obama closes his remarks by complimenting the contributions Muslims have made to America and the world, saying “These rituals remind us of the principles that we hold in common, and Islam’s role in advancing justice, progress, tolerance, and the dignity of all human beings.”

Trump deviates on this point, choosing to focus his conclusion on the American Constitution and the religious liberty it provides all religions. “Our Constitution ensures Muslims can observe Ramadan … unimpeded by government,” Trump said. “By doing so, the Constitution also furnishes varied opportunities for all Americans to deepen their understanding of the human soul.”

Obama, 2010: “These rituals remind us of the principles that we hold in common, and Islam’s role in advancing justice, progress, tolerance, and the dignity of all human beings. Ramadan is a celebration of a faith known for great diversity and racial equality. And here in the United States, Ramadan is a reminder that Islam has always been part of America and that American Muslims have made extraordinary contributions to our country. And today, I want to extend my best wishes to the 1.5 billion Muslims around the world – and your families and friends – as you welcome the beginning of Ramadan.”

Trump, 2018: “Ramadan reminds us of the richness Muslims add to the religious tapestry of American life. In the United States, we are all blessed to live under a Constitution that fosters religious liberty and respects religious practice. Our Constitution ensures Muslims can observe Ramadan in accordance with the dictates of conscience and unimpeded by government. By doing so, the Constitution also furnishes varied opportunities for all Americans to deepen their understanding of the human soul.” – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1