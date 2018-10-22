Politics
‘This Is Not a Right or Left Issue’: Pirro Echoes Trump’s Threat of Military to Stop Migrant Caravan
In her Opening Statement, Judge Jeanine Pirro echoed President Trump’s idea of deploying the U.S. military to close the southern border.
“When you cross the border into these U.S. illegally, expect to be arrested. You do not have the right to come here. We did not invite you here. You cannot stay here."
“Right now is a very dangerous time for Americans,” Pirro said, calling for a thorough vetting process.
The issue of border protection is a security and safety issue, she said, and “not a left or right issue.”
Pirro questioned why illegal immigrants from Central America and Mexico are seeking refuge in the United States, while others from poverty-stricken parts of the world aren’t.
"Why? Because they can," she said. "Because no one has told them they can't. Because no one has stopped them."