‘This Is Not a Right or Left Issue’: Pirro Echoes Trump’s Threat of Military to Stop Migrant Caravan

In her Opening Statement, Judge Jeanine Pirro echoed President Trump’s idea of deploying the U.S. military to close the southern border.

“When you cross the border into these U.S. illegally, expect to be arrested. You do not have the right to come here. We did not invite you here. You cannot stay here."

My #OpeningStatement: pic.twitter.com/5b5INJfdHy — Jeanine Pirro (@JudgeJeanine) October 21, 2018

“Right now is a very dangerous time for Americans,” Pirro said, calling for a thorough vetting process.

The issue of border protection is a security and safety issue, she said, and “not a left or right issue.”