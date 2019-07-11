‘This Is Just Common Sense’: Cruz Challenges Democrats for Their Opposition to Census Citizenship Question

Senator Ted Cruz (R-Texas) called out his Democratic colleagues for their opposition to a census question on whether individuals living in the United States are citizens.

During an interview on “America’s Newsroom” on Fox News, Cruz questioned Democrats on their opposition to the citizenship question. He claimed the inclusion should be “common sense.”

“This is just common sense. The Constitution gives to the federal government the responsibility to do a census every 10 years. That census needs to be an accurate count. It needs to count the people who are in this country, and for virtually every census for over a century, it has included a question: ‘Are you a citizen or not?’ One of the problems as we are debating public policy, is that a lot is unknown. So for example, you see the figure that there are 11 to 12 million illegal aliens. You see that batted around quite a bit. The truth of the matter no one really knows whether that is 11 million or 12 million or 20 million, or a bigger number. So it is important that the census do an accurate count.”

Cruz added, “It is basic common sense that you ask about citizenship.” – READ MORE