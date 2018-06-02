This Is How Roseanne Reportedly Reacted To The News Of Her Show Being Cancelled

Roseanne Barr is reportedly still reeling from ABC’s abrupt decision to cancel their number one sitcom “Roseanne,” following the star’s bizarre tweet storm earlier this week.

In a since-deleted tweet from late Thursday night, Barr claims she “begged” ABC to keep her show on the air.

“I begged Ben Sherwood at ABC 2 let me apologize & make amends. I begged them not to cancel the show,” she tweeted. “I told them I was willing to do anything & asked 4 help in making things right. I’d worked doing publicity4 them 4free for weeks, traveling, thru bronchitis. I begged4 ppls jobs.”

“I also told Ben Sherman that I would go in hospital to check my meds, bc the stress had made them less effective,” she said, also in a deleted tweet.

“He said: what were you thinking when you did this? I said: I thought she was white, she looks like my family! He scoffed & said: ‘what u have done is egregious, and unforgivable.’ I begged 4 my crews jobs. Will I ever recover from this pain? Omg.”- READ MORE

