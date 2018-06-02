True Pundit

Entertainment

This Is How Roseanne Reportedly Reacted To The News Of Her Show Being Cancelled

Posted on by
Share:

Roseanne Barr is reportedly still reeling from ABC’s abrupt decision to cancel their number one sitcom “Roseanne,” following the star’s bizarre tweet storm earlier this week.

In a since-deleted tweet from late Thursday night, Barr claims she “begged” ABC to keep her show on the air.

“I begged Ben Sherwood at ABC 2 let me apologize & make amends. I begged them not to cancel the show,” she tweeted. “I told them I was willing to do anything & asked 4 help in making things right. I’d worked doing publicity4 them 4free for weeks, traveling, thru bronchitis. I begged4 ppls jobs.”

“I also told Ben Sherman that I would go in hospital to check my meds, bc the stress had made them less effective,” she said, also in a deleted tweet.

“He said: what were you thinking when you did this? I said: I thought she was white, she looks like my family! He scoffed & said: ‘what u have done is egregious, and unforgivable.’ I begged 4 my crews jobs. Will I ever recover from this pain? Omg.”- READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today!

$

We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive.

Personal Info

Donation Total: $1

This Is How Roseanne Reportedly Reacted To The News Of Her Show Being Cancelled
This Is How Roseanne Reportedly Reacted To The News Of Her Show Being Cancelled

'Will I ever recover from this pain?'

smokeroom.com smokeroom.com
FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
Share: