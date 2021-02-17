‘This Is All Political’: DeSantis Slams Biden For Allegedly Allowing Illegal Aliens Into U.S. Without COVID Test While Considering Domestic Travel Restrictions

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis (R) slammed President Joe Biden during an interview on Sunday for allegedly allowing illegal aliens to enter the U.S. without being screened for COVID-19 while reportedly considering implementing domestic travel restrictions between states.

DeSantis said that potential domestic travel restrictions placed on Florida by the Biden administration would amount to a “political attack against Florida” and “would be unconstitutional.”

“Florida schools have been open the whole school year,” DeSantis said. “Every parent in Florida has the right to send their child to in-person instruction, every worker has a right to work and earn a living and put food on the table, and every business has a right to operate.”

“And, consequently, our state is doing very well compared to these other states in terms of education and economy. But we also have 26 other states and the District of Columbia that have higher per capita COVID mortality than we do. We have 28 states that have higher per capita cases than we do for the bulk of the pandemic,” he continued. “And if you look right now, states that are always held up by people in Biden’s administration, like New York, have way higher per capita patients hospitalized for COVID right now. So, there’s no basis in medical, there’s no basis in economics, there’s no basis in reality to do this, except to punish a state that is doing it better than what his experts have recommended.”- READ MORE

