“This Is About Misuse Of Government Power”: Judge Quickly Denies CDC’s Appeal To Keep COVID-19 Cruise Restrictions

Earlier this week we reported that the CDC had asked for a stay to the injunction on the Conditional Sail Order. It didn’t take Judge Merryday long to ponder the question of whether or not he should grant a stay in the case. The answer from the judge was a clear and definite DENIED.

The injunction of the CSO will remain in place as initially planned and will go into effect on July 18. This ruling does not affect the appeal the government organization has in the US court of appeals in Atlanta.

However, it is a blow for the CDC, who, according to the judge, has shown no reasoning why the CDC should be able to wield extreme and unnecessary measures over one industry.

While the CDC insists that this case is about the measures the cruise industry needs to follow and about the health and well-being of guests onboard cruise ships while stopping the spread of COVID ashore and onboard, Judge Merryday has some different thoughts on this.

According to the three-page response the judge penned, the CDC is mistakenly taking this as a health issue, where the judge sees the CDC using unwarranted governmental power, according to Fox Business:

“This action is not about what health precautions against COVID-19 are necessary or helpful aboard a cruise ship; this action is about the use and misuse of governmental power.”

The CDC then uses this power to dismiss the ability of local health authorities to deal with any situation that might come up:

