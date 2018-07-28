This Harvard Sorority Is Going ‘Gender-Neutral’

A Harvard University sorority has announced it will become gender neutral this upcoming semester.

The group will disaffiliate from its national organization, Kappa Alpha Theta, and rename itself Theta Zeta Xi.

This comes after Harvard’s new policy to prohibit students who are members of single-sex organizations from holding leadership positions in clubs, varsity sports teams, and scholarships.

According to the Harvard Crimson, the sorority’s decision was influenced by Harvard’s new policy, but is “in good faith.” – READ MORE

Esteemed Harvard Law professor and self-described liberal Alan Dershowitz told Tucker Carlson Thursday that the Democratic Party and the Left have been taken over by “hard left radicals” — like the woman from Martha’s Vineyard who recently said she wanted to stab him through the heart.

On “Tucker Carlson Tonight” Thursday, Dershowitz described just how extreme people whom he would have once thought were ideologically aligned with him have gotten in response to Trump. Though he has repeatedly criticized Trump for various mistakes and policy positions, by simply defending the president’s right to due process when it comes to impeachment, said Dershowitz, he’s been “shunned” by many of his peers on the Left.

The legal expert then gave Carlson an example of just how over-the-top many of his fellow liberals have become.

“[A]t a party this week on Martha’s Vineyard a woman said, ‘If Dershowitz were here tonight I’d stab him through the heart,'” said Dershowitz. “This is a Martha’s Vineyard woman saying she would stab me through the heart.” – READ MORE

