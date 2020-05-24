This Doesn’t Bode Well for Vote-by-Mail: Many Oregon Voters Received the Wrong Primary Ballot

Oregon famously voted in the 1990s to go to a vote-by-mail-only system for all of its elections. In Oregon’s federal and state primary elections this past Tuesday, a number of voters received the wrong ballot. Many center-right observers say that the number of errors has spiked in 2020, and have sought answers to the problem.

Oregon has a closed primary election, meaning that voters who don’t register to vote with a party cannot vote in that party’s primary for state or federal candidates. Anecdotal reports have flooded in that indicate non-affiliated voters have received ballots to vote in the Democratic primary, incorrectly allowing them to vote in the presidential primary.

Additionally, Republican voters have mistakenly received ballots designated for non-affiliated elections, meaning that they could not vote in the presidential primary, or the primary for Congress, Senate, and state legislature.

How widespread was the problem? The secretary of state, Republican Bev Clarno, has dismissed the questions out of hand without investigation. The Gresham Outlook reported on Thursday, “The Secretary of State’s office says claims spreading online are ‘misinformation,’ or misread ballots.” – READ MORE

