This Democratic congressman wants to take your guns away. At least he’s honest

In a USA Today op-ed, a Democratic congressman from California is proposing that the U.S. institute a ban on the possession of assault weapons, and that the government buy back the weapons from current owners.

“We can finally act to remove weapons designs for war from our streets, once and for all,” Rep. Eric Swalwell wrote.

Swalwell said the federal assault weapons ban from 1994 to 2004 didn’t go far enough; it only banned the sale and manufacture of the guns. Swalwell wants those guns out of U.S. communities.

“Instead, we should ban possession of military-style semiautomatic assault weapons, we should buy back such weapons from all who choose to abide by the law, and we should criminally prosecute any who choose to defy it by keeping their weapons,” Swalwell wrote. “The ban would not apply to law enforcement agencies or shooting clubs.” – READ MORE

