This Democrat Declares She Is Trump’s ‘Biggest Nemesis’

Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) branded herself as President Donald Trump’s “biggest nemesis” because she’s a “nightmare” for the White House that wants to use her “identity to marginalize our communities.”

The Minnesota Democrat, who was elected to Congress just five months ago and has been facing persistent controversy, made the remarks during an interview amid her sparring with the Trump administration.

“This is a president who has come to power vilifying and demonizing immigrants and refugees. He proudly said we should halt Muslims from entering our country. It’s not a surprise that he finds his biggest nemesis in me,” Omar wrote in a tweet on Monday.

It's not a surprise that he finds his biggest nemesis in me.

