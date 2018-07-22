This could be another Cambridge Analytica for Facebook, not that anyone’s surprised

Still reeling from the fallout of the Cambridge Analytica flap, Facebook may have a redux on its hands. The social networking giant acknowledged Friday it’s temporarily suspending Crimson Hexagon — which boasts a repository of more than 1 trillion public social media posts — from being able to tap Facebook and Instagram data.

In a statement given to the Wall Street Journal, Facebook vice president for product partnerships Ime Archibong said the company allows outside parties to use its data to produce “anonymized insights for business purposes.” But Facebook forbids “use of its data for surveillance purposes.”

Facebook has said that, as of right now, the company hasn’t found anything untoward in its probe of Crimson Hexagon. Facebook also plans to meet with the Boston company’s team in a few days.

According to the WSJ, “Crimson Hexagon pulls only publicly available data from Facebook and Twitter. However, it appears at least once to have mistakenly received private data from Instagram, according to people familiar with the matter.”

The paper goes on to explain that that 2016 incident stemmed from Crimson Hexagon getting hold of some private Instagram posts in a batch of hundreds of public ones. Crimson Hexagon didn’t know who to call about it, because they didn’t have a direct line or contact yet at the social network. – READ MORE

In the days following Donald Trump’s election victory over Hillary Clinton, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg placed a secret, previously unreported call to the president-elect during which, sources told BuzzFeed News, he congratulated the Trump team on its victory and successful campaign, which spent millions of dollars on advertising with Facebook.

The private call between Zuckerberg and Trump, which was confirmed by three people familiar with the conversation, is just one in a series of private endorsements from Facebook employees of the Trump campaign’s ad efforts on the platform. The company declined to comment on the call. The White House press office did not respond to a request for comment.

Facebook founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg reportedly called President Donald Trump in 2016 to congratulate him on his victory over Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton.

Many CEOs and heads of large companies publicly congratulated Trump, but Zuckerberg privately called Trump to congratulate him, according to three anonymous sources who spoke to BuzzFeed News.

Facebook considered the Trump campaign an “innovator” for its online marketing campaign, according to internal documents obtained by BuzzFeed News.

Trump’s campaign spent millions for advertisements on Facebook during the 2016 election and the report details how his campaign strategy online was far more complex than Clinton’s.

“While we offer insights into how our products work and provide technical support, campaigns make their own decisions about how to use our tools,” Facebook’s global politics and government outreach director, Katie Harbath, told BuzzFeed News in a statement.

“Facebook loved us during the campaign,” Gary Coby, the 2016 Trump campaign director of digital advertising and fundraising and Republican National Committee director of advertising, told BuzzFeed News. “Their team was heavily involved because it was a great learning experience and Hillary’s team was not doing much.” – READ MORE

