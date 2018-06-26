This CNBC poll about Trump & the economy WILL rattle Dem Party nerves

The DNC started the year optimistically expecting a “blue wave” to sweep the Democratic Party into control of at least one chamber of Congress, but some things aren’t cooperating with their efforts to portray the Republicans in a bad light:

Majority of Americans approve of Trump's handling of the economy for the first time: CNBC survey https://t.co/hAOetgXqFu — CNBC (@CNBC) June 25, 2018

For the first time since President Donald Trump took office, the CNBC All-America Economic Survey shows more than half the public approving his handling of the economy, and it appears to be having some impact on his overall job approval rating.

The president’s economic approval rating surged 6 points to 51 percent with just 36 percent of the public disapproving, a 6 point drop from the March Survey.

His overall approving rating rose 2 points to 41 percent from the first quarter survey, but the percentage of Americans who disapprove dropped 10 points to 47 percent, the lowest recorded by CNBC during his presidency. Trump’s approval rating remains negative, at minus 6, but it’s also the lowest negative rating recorded since he took office.

The survey suggests that the recent controversy over the president’s decision to separate children from their parents at the border has had little effect either way. – READ MORE

