This Church Will Help Cancel Over $5 Million In Medical Debt For Struggling Families This Christmas

Christian Assembly Church in Eagle Rock, California, will be giving struggling families the greatest gift this Christmas: Canceling over $5.3 million in medical debt.

According to Good Morning America, Christian Assembly partnered with the non-profit RIP Medical Debt to bring $5.3 million in aid to families crushed by the weight of medical bills.

“This morning, one church is creating their own Christmas miracle,” the report said. “Helping thousands of people pay off millions of dollars worth of medical debt.”

In a video released online, co-pastor Tom Hughes said the gift will have “no strings attached,” noting that 75% of people struggling with medical debt went bankrupt despite having health insurance.

“For many people in our communities, medical debt is a crushing weight during a most challenging time in their life,” said Tom Hughes. “Medical debt is one of the leading causes of personal bankruptcy and contributes significantly to the likelihood of a person experiencing homelessness.” – READ MORE