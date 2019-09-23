This 2010 tabloid photo enraged Jeffrey Epstein

Prince Andrew’s relationship with Jeffrey Epstein has been the subject of a media firestorm, but new reports point to a bitter divide between the pair after a tabloid dubbed them “the prince and the perv.”

Their relationship began to sour after Epstein and the Duke of York — who were friends for more than a decade — were blasted on the front page of the New York Post in February 2011, CNN reported, citing three sources with direct knowledge.

“Randy Andy with NYC sex creep,” the February 2011 cover reads, along with the unflattering title: “PRINCE & PERV.”

The article called them, “Manhattan’s raunchy new odd couple.”

New York Post front page, Feb. 21, 2011. (New York Post, FILE)

Just weeks after the photograph was published, the royal's ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson, admitted to getting $24,000 from Epstein. The financier later sued Ferguson to get the money back shortly after she said during an interview with London's Evening Standard, "I abhor pedophilia."