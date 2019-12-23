Third tunnel found under US-Mexico border in Arizona town

Two Mexican nationals were arrested in Arizona this week after a third tunnel – providing a hidden passageway underneath the U.S.-Mexico border – was found in the town of Nogales this month, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement said in a statement Thursday.

ICE agents found the 82-foot long, 8-foot deep tunnel Tuesday while carrying out a search warrant on a home in Nogales, Ariz., the statement said. About 200 pounds of meth, two pounds of white heroin, three pounds of cocaine and six-and-a-half pounds of fentanyl were also found during the raid. The two Mexican nationals — Jovany Robledo-Delgado and Jesus Martinez Selgado – were arrested and charged with possession and conspiracy to distribute hard narcotics. They both appeared in U.S. federal court Wednesday.

The tunnel runs from the Arizona home to the entry of a sewage pipeline called the International Outfall Interceptor (IOI). The IOI transports millions of gallons of sewage water a day from the sister cities of Nogales – one in Mexico, Sonora, the other across the international boundary in Arizona – to a treatment plant in Rio Rico, Ariz., Fox 10 Phoenix reported.

Tunnels can be used by Mexican cartel members to transport narcotics across the border. Migrants also have reportedly used tunnels to try to enter the U.S. illegally, surpassing designated ports of entry. – READ MORE