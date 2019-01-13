Third suspected drug tunnel discovered near Arizona border

A tunnel that Mexican authorities suspect was used to transfer drugs and people across the border was discovered this week near Arizona, the third such tunnel found in the past month.

The Arizona Republic first reported Friday on the tunnel near Nogales, Sonora, across from Nogales, Ariz. Mexican Federal Police posted a video of the tunnel earlier this week.

#Nogales #Sonora. Como parte de nuestro servicio para brindar seguridad en la zona fronteriza, policías federales detectaron un túnel de casi 10 metros de longitud, presumiblemente usado para cometer ilícitos. Tu reporte es seguro y confidencial llama 088 o usa #PFMovil. pic.twitter.com/uenMTmZ6H5 — Policía Federal Mx (@PoliciaFedMx) January 9, 2019

The police said in the video that the tunnel was about 32 feet long, but provided limited information beyond that.

It is the third tunnel to be found in a month amid the partial government shutdown and increased debate over President Trump's proposal to build a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border.