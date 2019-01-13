 

Third suspected drug tunnel discovered near Arizona border

Share:

A tunnel that Mexican authorities suspect was used to transfer drugs and people across the border was discovered this week near Arizona, the third such tunnel found in the past month.

The Arizona Republic first reported Friday on the tunnel near Nogales, Sonora, across from Nogales, Ariz. Mexican Federal Police posted a video of the tunnel earlier this week.

VOTE NOW: Should Trump Use The Military To Build The Wall? ----->

The police said in the video that the tunnel was about 32 feet long, but provided limited information beyond that.

It is the third tunnel to be found in a month amid the partial government shutdown and increased debate over President Trump’s proposal to build a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border. – READ MORE

 

Share:
Staff