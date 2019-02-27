Third Most Powerful Vatican Official Found Guilty Of Child Rape

The former third most powerful Vatican official and Australia’s most senior Catholic official, Cardinal George Pell, has been found guilty of child sexual abuse in a Melbourne trial.

The verdict was delivered on December 11 but subject to a suppression order until now, while a previous trial on the same five charges resulted in a hung jury – leading to a retrial.

Pell, the Vatican’s Treasurer, was found guilty of sexually penetrating a child under the age of 16, along with four charges of an indecent act with a child under the age of 16, according to The Guardian. Pell is accused of orally raping two choir boys he caught drinking sacramental wine in a church corridor.

The case against Pell centred around events of more than 22 years ago.

The jury found that in the second half of December 1996, while he was archbishop of Melbourne, Pell walked in on two 13-year-old choirboys after a Sunday solemn mass at St Patrick’s Cathedral and sexually assaulted them.

After leaving the procession, the complainant said, he and the other boy snuck back into the church corridors and entered the priest’s sacristy, a place they knew they should not be. There they found some sacramental wine and began to drink. The complainant alleged that Pell had walked in on them and told them something to the effect of they were in trouble.

Pell manoeuvred his robes to expose his penis. He stepped forward, grabbed the other boy by the back of his head, and forced the boy’s head on to his penis, the complainant told the court. –The Guardian

In another incident, Pell's accuser said that later in 1996 or 1997 Pell attacked him again while he was walking down the hallway to a choristers' change room.