Third judge blocks Trump administration from adding citizenship question to census

The Trump administration suffered another loss Friday in its efforts to add a citizenship question to the 2020 census.

In a 119-page ruling, U.S. District Judge George Hazel of the U.S. District Court in Maryland found the decision to add the citizenship question to the upcoming census violated the Administrative Procedure Act and the Constitution’s Enumeration Clause.

“The unreasonableness of defendants’ addition of a citizenship question to the Census is underscored by the lack of any genuine need for the citizenship question, the woefully deficient process that led to it, the mysterious and potentially improper political considerations that motivated the decision and the clear pretext offered to the public,” Hazel said in his ruling.

Hazel said that an undercount of Hispanics and noncitizens “of any magnitude” will lead to vote dilution and a malapportionment of congressional districts. It will also cause communities to lose federal funding, he said.

Hazel is the third federal judge to block the Commerce Department from proceeding with its plan.