ThinkProgress Editor Laments Young Woman Shooting Armed Mugger In Self-Defense, Then Backtracks

On Tuesday, Zack Ford, LGBTQ editor of ThinkProgress, tweeted out his thoughts about a story run by the Daily Caller. That story told the tale of a 25-year-old woman accosted by a 19-year-old armed mugger; she had a concealed carry license, and she shot him. The would-be mugger died.

This prompted Ford to lament his death, and tweet, “Conservatives are thrilled a woman with a concealed-carry permit shot and killed a 19-year-old would-be mugger. That’s not how justice works. The penalty for theft is not death, nor do we want it to be.”

This prompted a spasm of outrage across the political spectrum. The woman had a right to defend her own life, and the man risked whatever happened to him when he pulled a gun on a woman. As the NRA’s Dana Loesch tweeted:

The hazard of targeting and then pulling your illegally possessed gun a woman as she waits alone for the bus is that you may get shot. Stop shaming women who defend themselves. Women have every right to consider their safety first before that of the person ATTACKING THEM. https://t.co/RDqEezLR99 — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) January 15, 2019

