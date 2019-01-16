 

ThinkProgress Editor Laments Young Woman Shooting Armed Mugger In Self-Defense, Then Backtracks

On Tuesday, Zack Ford, LGBTQ editor of ThinkProgress, tweeted out his thoughts about a story run by the Daily Caller. That story told the tale of a 25-year-old woman accosted by a 19-year-old armed mugger; she had a concealed carry license, and she shot him. The would-be mugger died.

This prompted Ford to lament his death, and tweet, “Conservatives are thrilled a woman with a concealed-carry permit shot and killed a 19-year-old would-be mugger. That’s not how justice works. The penalty for theft is not death, nor do we want it to be.”

This prompted a spasm of outrage across the political spectrum. The woman had a right to defend her own life, and the man risked whatever happened to him when he pulled a gun on a woman. As the NRA’s Dana Loesch tweeted:

Initially, Ford doubled down. Then, after he was ratioed beyond all imagination, he offered an apology

