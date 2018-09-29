Think Progress Editor Tweets Republicans Should Be Confronted In Their Homes

    True Pundit

    On Friday, Ian Millhiser, justice editor at the hard-left site Think Progress, who got his law degree from Duke University, decided to wax militant regarding Republicans, tweeting they should be confronted not only where they eat, but in their own bedrooms:

    The Washington, D.C. chapter of Antifa sent a message to Texas Republican Sen. Ted Cruz early Tuesday morning after chasing him out of a restaurant, telling the Texas senator that he is “not safe.”

    Smash Racism DC further defended the disturbance, saying it “does not compare in scale to the interruptions his actions as a Senator have had on millions of American lives.”

    The group then sent a threat directly to Cruz, Kavanaugh, and Trump:

    “This is a message to Ted Cruz, Bret [sic] Kavanaugh, Donald Trump and the rest of the racist, sexist, transphobic, and homophobic right-wing scum: You are not safe. We will find you. We will expose you. We will take from you the peace you have taken from so many others.” – READ MORE

