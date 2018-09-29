Think Progress Editor Tweets Republicans Should Be Confronted In Their Homes

On Friday, Ian Millhiser, justice editor at the hard-left site Think Progress, who got his law degree from Duke University, decided to wax militant regarding Republicans, tweeting they should be confronted not only where they eat, but in their own bedrooms:

Tell me again why we shouldn't confront Republicans where they eat, where they sleep, and where they work until they stop being complicit in the destruction of our democracy. https://t.co/YEft6pmc7o — Ian Millhiser (@imillhiser) September 28, 2018

The Washington, D.C. chapter of Antifa sent a message to Texas Republican Sen. Ted Cruz early Tuesday morning after chasing him out of a restaurant, telling the Texas senator that he is “not safe.”

p1. No—you can’t eat in peace—your politics are an attack on all of us You’re votes are a death wish. Your votes are hate crimes. Tonight Senator Ted Cruz arrived at Fiola, an upscale restaurant mere steps from the White House, to enjoy a hearty Italian dinner. https://t.co/7vRsLmXd0Z — Smash Racism DC (@SmashRacismDC) September 25, 2018

Smash Racism DC further defended the disturbance, saying it “does not compare in scale to the interruptions his actions as a Senator have had on millions of American lives.”

The group then sent a threat directly to Cruz, Kavanaugh, and Trump:

"This is a message to Ted Cruz, Bret [sic] Kavanaugh, Donald Trump and the rest of the racist, sexist, transphobic, and homophobic right-wing scum: You are not safe. We will find you. We will expose you. We will take from you the peace you have taken from so many others."