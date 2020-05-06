‘Think Big’: Pelosi Demands Coronavirus Relief Wish Lists From Dems, Will Forge Ahead On Bill Without Republican Input

House Democrats, lead by Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) are “forging ahead” with plans for a fourth coronavirus relief package, even though Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has said the Senate will not entertain any spending bills until they can be sure the multi-trillion handouts won’t topple the precarious American economy.

The CARES Act 4, as it’s being called, definitely seems as if it will run afoul of McConnell’s requirements.

Politico reports that Democrats have decided to “go it alone” on the package, drafting the measure without Republican input and without Republican consent, even though House Democrats have yet to officially return from April recess. Pelosi and House majority leader Rep. Steny Hoyer (D-MD) have called time on Democrats’ return, they say, over fears that the mostly elderly caucus would be at risk for contracting and spreading the coronavirus.

While they’re working from home, though, key Democratic legislators are to compile “wish lists” and submit them to Pelosi who, Politico says, will compile them into a final document to be presented with Congress finally reconvenes.

“Speaker Nancy Pelosi asked her chairmen to submit their drafts for ‘CARES 2’ before the close of business yesterday, with the goal of releasing a sweeping proposal by Friday that could be ready for a floor vote as soon as next week,” the outlet noted. – READ MORE

