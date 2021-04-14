They’ll “Get What They Deserve” – Trump Blasts “Pathetic” Supremes As Biden Court-Packing Looms

In what is likely to go down as one of his greatest rants yet (and longest run-on sentences), former President Trump weighed in tonight on President Biden’s court-packing commission – and in the process took a jab at the Justices, the Radical Left, Mitch McConnell, and dared to exercise his free speech a little further by reminding Americans of his beliefs that the election was fraudulent.

As a reminder, in an executive order on Friday, President Biden created a 36-member commission charged with examining the history of the court, past changes to the process of nominating justices, and the potential consequences to altering the size of the nation’s highest court.

Wouldn’t it be ironic if the Supreme Court of the United States, after showing that they didn’t have the courage to do what they should have done on the Great Presidential Election Fraud of 2020, was PACKED by the same people, the Radical Left Democrats (who they are so afraid of!), that they so pathetically defended in not hearing the Election Fraud case. Now there is a very good chance they will be diluted (and moved throughout the court system so that they can see how the lower courts work), with many new Justices added to the Court, far more than has been reported. There is also a good chance that they will be term-limited. We had 19 states go before the Supreme Court who were, shockingly, not allowed to be heard. Believe it or not, the President of the United States was not allowed to be heard based on “no standing.” not based on the FACTS. The Court wouldn’t rule on the merits of the great Election Fraud, including the fact that local politicians and judges, not State Legislatures, made major changes to the Election – which is in total violation of the United States Constitution. Our politically correct Supreme Court will get what they deserve – an unconstitutionally elected group of Radical Left Democrats who are destroying our Country. With leaders like Mitch McConnell, they are helpless to fight. He didn’t fight for the Presidency, and he won’t fight for the Court. If and when this happens, I hope the Justices remember the day they didn’t have courage to do what they should have done for America.

We can only imagine the liberal media uproar that is about to be unleashed… and demands for Trump to be banned from the entire internet will be imminent. – READ MORE

