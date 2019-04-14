‘They Would Essentially Make us Slaves to Socialism’: Cheney Slams Democrats for Recent Policy Proposals

The third-ranking Republican in the House of Representatives Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) fired off against the Democrats during a Sunday radio interview, torching them for allowing the newer, progressive members “set the agenda” and claiming that Americans are seeing the party “embrace” socialism because of it.

While giving an interview on John Catsimatidis’s radio show, Cheney — the at-large Representative for the state of Wyoming — commented on the Democratic Party’s “different approach” from the days of President John F. Kennedy, claiming they have now started to “embrace” socialism as well as policies that “would fundamentally steal power from the American people and give it to the government.”

She then claimed that the policies “would essentially make us slaves to socialism” and that the “voices” advocating for these ideas “are driving the agenda of the Democratic Party.”

The Wyoming Republican went on to say that the Democrats were at a crossroads where they had to “decide” on whether or not they would allow their party “be hijacked by the socialists.” – READ MORE