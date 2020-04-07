They Want to Make Masks in America, But Regulators Can’t Let Them

As medical professionals fighting the coronavirus face a dangerous shortage of special protective masks, a group of engineers and entrepreneurs are trying to make such masks in the United States—but face major obstacles.

The Open PPE Project is trying to ensure availability of N95 respirators, which are in short supply as the coronavirus besets the United States, by creating an American supply chain that would ensure the country can manufacture them in a global crisis, now or in the future.

The group’s efforts have run up against serious regulatory barriers, however, as a federal bureaucracy struggling amid the epidemic lacks the resources to bring such a project online. One of the project’s leads, Matt Parlmer, told the Washington Free Beacon that his project cannot even begin, as federal inspectors remain under-resourced and stuck at home under a federal ban on nonessential travel.

The barriers faced by the Open PPE Project and other nontraditional manufacturers looking to combat the pandemic offer a prime example of regulation standing in the way of a swift response to COVID-19. They also represent an opportunity for the White House, which has demonstrated a willingness to cut red tape aggressively.

