They Really Are Going After Meat

“Puritanism: The haunting fear that someone, somewhere, may be happy.”

The secular-puritan nut jobs, who can’t leave any joys of the world alone, are now escalating their attacks on meat and with it, virtue signaling has entered a bizarre new phase.

Epicurious is, according to The New York Times, “the popular online recipe bank where home cooks have gone to hone their skills for a quarter of a century.”

The editors there revealed to readers this week that not only were they done with new recipes containing beef, but they had been phasing them out for over a year, reports the Times.

“We know that some people might assume that this decision signals some sort of vendetta against cows — or the people who eat them,” Maggie Hoffman, a senior editor, and David Tamarkin, a former digital director, wrote in an article published on Monday. “But this decision was not made because we hate hamburgers (we don’t!).”

The shift was “solely about sustainability, about not giving airtime to one of the world’s worst climate offenders,” they said.- READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --