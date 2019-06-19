‘They Need to Understand’: Border Town Mayor ‘Frustrated’ After Being Overrun With Illegal Immigrants

The Democratic mayor from the border town of Del Rio, Texas, had harsh criticism for lawmakers for not addressing the immigration crisis effectively.

During a city meeting earlier in the month, Mayor Bruno Lozano slammed lawmakers for failing to address the immigration crisis effectively and questioned why they were not taking a more hands-on approach.

“I asked that you go see firsthand and walk through what the Border Patrol is walking through, walk through the system of release, walk through the coalition [of nonprofits and churches], walk through the judicial process, because the senators aren’t here,” Lozano told Jonathan Huhn, the director of Sen. John Cornyn’s (R-Texas) San Antonio office.

“They need to see firsthand what’s going on. They need to understand the frustrations that the commissioners, or that the city council, the school board, the hospital officials are managing having to deal with,” Lozano said.

"We're frustrated. We're extremely frustrated," Lozano added. "Our priorities on the city council are our streets, are our parks, are the economy, are the drive of the community and the places of worship and the places to have leisure activities. It is not the priority to solve immigration."