‘They Know Where the Skeletons Are’: Grassley Calls on Trump to Honor Whistleblowers in Order to ‘Drain the Swamp’

On Monday, Senate Judiciary Chairman Chuck Grassley (R-IA) called on President Trump to honor whistleblowers in order to “drain the swamp.”

Chuck Grassley tweeted: 2day is national whistleblower appreciation day The way to drain the swamp is for the president to honor whistleblowers. whistleblowers know where the skeletons are in govt why not have a rose garden ceremony honoring whistleblowers? @realDonaldTrump

2day is national whistleblower appreciation day The way to drain the swamp is for the president to honor whistleblowers. whistleblowers know where the skeletons are in govt why not have a rose garden ceremony honoring whistleblowers? @realDonaldTrump — ChuckGrassley (@ChuckGrassley) July 30, 2018

Plenty of whistleblowers have come forward since President Trump was elected, however; the Justice Department is being held hostage by Sessions and Rosenstein.

William D. Campbell, the FBI informant and whistleblower on the Uranium One scandal broke his silence in an explosive testimony to Congress in February. – READ MORE

Maybe it’s John Bolton clutching a gun. Maybe it’s Mike Pompeo setting down his binoculars to stare into the distance. Maybe it’s the gators.

But a newly unveiled painting meant to depict President Trump and his team navigating the Washington “swamp” has something for everyone.

Utah-based artist Jon McNaughton touched off a social media frenzy as he shared his painting, “Crossing the Swamp,” Tuesday on Twitter. The painting is a riff on the classic “Washington Crossing the Delaware,” only it replaces George Washington’s crew with members of the Trump administration.

“My new painting—‘Crossing the Swamp’ ‘Never give up. Never lower your light. Never stop till the swamp is dry,’” McNaughton tweeted.

The painting shows Trump at the helm, and Vice President Pence carrying the flag by his side.

McNaughton identifies the rest as: U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. Nikki Haley; Defense Secretary Jim Mattis; Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson; Attorney General Jeff Sessions; first lady Melania Trump; Secretary of State Pompeo; White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders; the president’s daughter Ivanka Trump; National Security Adviser Bolton; Kellyanne Conway; and Chief of Staff John Kelly.

My new painting – “Crossing the Swamp”

“Never give up. Never lower your light.

Never stop till the swamp is dry.” – Jon McNaughton

For a list of figures in the boat: https://t.co/ZIPdkBgcFU pic.twitter.com/CTPndvK5LM — Jon McNaughton (@McNaughtonArt) July 31, 2018

McNaughton is a Trump supporter, hashtagging “MAGA” on his Twitter bio.

No matter how earnest the artist’s intentions, the painting quickly became Twitter fodder as users seized on a variety of quirky aspects.

Observations included:

“Ben Carson appears to be rowing backwards.”

“They are literally rowing in a circle.”

“Pretty sure Pruitt took the cruise line route.”

“Looks like Jr. didn’t make the boat.”

READ MORE:

