‘They Have Not Backed Down’: Colin Kaepernick Praises Dolphins Players for Taking a Knee

The first week of the 2018 NFL season is almost in the books, and ongoing protests against police brutality have taken center stage once again.

Despite the NFL briefly attempting to enact a new rule in the offseason to prevent protests during the new season, two players on the Miami Dolphins took a knee on the sidelines before their week one game on Sunday

My Brothers @kstills and @ithinkisee12 continue to show their unwavering strength by fighting for the oppressed! They have not backed down, even when attacked and intimidated. Their courage will move the world forward! “Love is at the root of our resistance!”✊🏾 pic.twitter.com/2kSsX4s7EU — Colin Kaepernick (@Kaepernick7) September 9, 2018

“My Brothers [Kenny Stills] and [Albert Wilson] continue to show their unwavering strength by fighting for the oppressed!” he wrote. “They have not backed down, even when attacked and intimidated. Their courage will move the world forward!” – READ MORE

Gold Star wife Brittany Jacobs held nothing back when talking about her husband and fellow members of the military with Fox News on Sunday.

Jacobs’ husband, Sgt. Chris Jacobs, served as a Marine for 11 years before being killed in a training accident. She was extremely upset after seeing the new Nike ad featuring former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick, claiming what Kaepernick endured is not true sacrifice.

Brittany Jacobs: “There’s so many great men and women in this country that have sacrificed everything and Colin Kaepernick, he’s not one of them.” pic.twitter.com/JrbAssTNeO — Fox News (@FoxNews) September 9, 2018

“There are so many great men and women in this country that have sacrificed everything,” Jacobs said. “Colin Kaepernick, he’s not one of them.” – READ MORE