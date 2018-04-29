‘They Dragged Him in the Street & Killed Him’: Rep. Gaetz Says ‘Obstructionist’ Congress has Lower Approval than Qaddafi (VIDEO)

Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz ripped Congress for “obstructing” President Donald Trump’s agenda.

Gaetz, a Republican, also reacted to Senate Judiciary Committee Charles Grassley of Iowa advancing a bill that would protect special counsel Robert Mueller from termination by Trump.

He said Americans “did not elect this president to sit idly by and rearrange the deck chairs on the Titanic,” Gaetz said. – READ MORE

