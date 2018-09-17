    True Pundit

    ‘They Don’t Have Talented Leadership’: Jon Voight Lights Up the Democrat Party for Lack of ‘Statesmen’ (VIDEO)

    Actor Jon Voight drew a stark comparison between the leadership in the Democratic Party and the leadership in the Republican Party, namely President Donald Trump.

    The conservative actor sat down with Mark Levin on Fox News to discuss his opinion thoughts on President Trump’s leadership of the Republican Party and the nation as a whole. – READ MORE

    Academy Award-winning actor Jon Voight said the left is “conjuring lies and slanders” about President Donald Trump because he’s actually getting things done and fulfilling his campaign promises.

    “The virulence is because he’s effective,” Voight said. “He’s actually doing what said he would do. Amazing thing in itself, isn’t it?” Voight said on “Life, Liberty & Levin” Sunday.

    “This is their dying breath. They have to stop him somehow. So you see these very extraordinary things they come up with, that’s what they do,” Voight said.

    “Conjuring lies and slanders against this man trying to destroy this presidency. It’s that simple.” – READ MORE

    "There are no statesmen, no statesmen, in the Democrat world."

