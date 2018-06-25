These New Tariffs Could Upend the Newspaper Industry

A Washington state newsprint producer is single-handedly upending the U.S. newspaper industry, and not in a good way.

The North Pacific Paper Co. pressured the Trump administration into levying a tariff on Canadian newsprint imports, claiming the Canadian producers possessed an unfair advantage that allows them to charge less than market price.

President Donald Trump agreed and has allowed the Commerce Department to place up to 32 percent tariffs on Canadian newsprint imports.

Only North Pacific Paper, which employs fewer than 300, considers the tariff a victory.

The American Forest and Paper Association actually opposed the measure. It’s the firms in the 600,000-person newspaper industry, however, for whom the new trade restrictions could be the fatal blow.

Tariffs on Canadian imports drive up newsprint costs by roughly 20 percent to 30 percent. According to the Daily News in Longview, Washington, the price of a ton of 30-pound newsprint rose from $560 in August 2017 to $662 in April of this year.

Although large newspapers such as The New York Times are likely to be able to absorb the increase and continue operation, small-market newspapers will not. Forced to either cut costs or shut down, many newspapers will likely downsize, cut employees and advertisements, and begin migrating more content to digital platforms. – READ MORE

