These Liberal Groups Just Joined Up To Train 2 Million Female Political Activists

Progressive group leaders announced Monday they had launched the group Supermajority in order to train two million women as political activists.

Supermajority is headed by activists from progressive groups, specifically former head of Planned Parenthood Cecile Richards, co-founder of Black Lives Matter Alicia Garza, and Ai-jen Poo, executive director of the National Domestic Workers Alliance. (RELATED: Cecile Richards Leaves Behind Brutal Legacy As She Steps Down From Planned Parenthood)

The trio created Supermajority with the intention of providing “women with the tools, resources, and knowledge they need to channel the energy and activism of this moment and change the direction of this country,” their website says. “For good.”

Supermajority’s website adds that the group is “a new home for women’s activism, training and mobilizing a multiracial, inter-generational community that will fight for gender equity together.” The group reportedly will not endorse specific candidates but will seek to influence policy and to educate women on candidate’s platforms, according to TIME Magazine.

“Women are mad as hell and we’ve been in resistance mode for two years,” Garza told TIME. “Now it’s time to equip people.”

The new group released a video on twitter Monday morning accompanied by the caption, “Let’s be powerful together.”

“Women are the majority of Americans,” the video says as the camera pans over a group of diverse and serious looking females. “We are the majority of voters. We are the majority of grass roots volunteers and donors. Our government should look like us.”

“I’m so excited to introduce you to @supermajority → a new home for women’s activism. Supermajority will be a place to stay informed, take meaningful action, and connect with other women activists—newcomers and veterans alike,” tweeted Richards on Monday morning.

“Alongside the entire Planned Parenthood family, I am thrilled about the launch of Supermajority, which builds upon the work of so many powerful women leaders and women’s rights advocates across the country,” Dr. Leana Wen, president of Planned Parenthood Federation of America and Planned Parenthood Action Fund said in a statement to The Daily Caller News Foundation.



“Over the last several years under Cecile’s leadership, Planned Parenthood quadrupled our active supporters and made sure that reproductive rights cannot be ignored or denied as key legislative issues for local, state, and federal policy agendas,” Wen said in the statement. “Our supporters care about jobs, wages, housing, climate, immigration reform, and democracy reform, and serving patients must include organizing at every level in legislatures and at the ballot box. In Supermajority, we have a new partner to do just that.”

The formation of Supermajority comes as progressives attempt to harness liberal discontent with President Donald Trump by calling on women to join the political sphere.

Supermajority did not respond immediately to a request for comment from The Daily Caller News Foundation.

