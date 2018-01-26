Theresa May at Davos: Investors Must Boycott Social Media Firms Not Censoring ‘Extremist’ Views

The prime minister is to call on investors to boycott social media platforms that do not delete and censor perceived “extremist” views.

Speaking at the Davos World Economic Forum, Theresa May will argue that not enough is being done to fight terrorism and paedophiles online.

However, right-wing opinions are already frequently censored on social media and other schemes championed by Mrs. May, such as the Prevent count-terror programme, have been used to target critics of Islam and members of UKIP.

“Technology companies still need to go further in stepping up to their responsibilities for dealing with harmful and illegal online activity,” the prime minister will say according to advance extracts of her speech.

“These companies simply cannot stand by while their platforms are used to facilitate child abuse, modern slavery, or the spreading of terrorist and extremist content.” – READ MORE

