Security World
‘There’s a war coming,’ Marine Corps general warns US troops
A Marine Corps commandant on Thursday warned U.S. troops stationed in Norway to be prepared for a coming war.
“I hope I’m wrong, but there’s a war coming,” Gen. Robert Neller told them. “You’re in a fight here, an informational fight, a political fight, by your presence.”
“I hope I’m wrong, but there’s a war coming. You’re in a fight here, an informational fight, a political fight, by your presence.”
Neller pointed to the near future possibility of Russia and the Pacific theater being the next major areas of conflict. – READ MORE
Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism!
A Marine Corps commandant on Thursday warned U.S. troops stationed in Norway to be prepared for a coming war.
Fox News