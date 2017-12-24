‘There’s a war coming,’ Marine Corps general warns US troops

A Marine Corps commandant on Thursday warned U.S. troops stationed in Norway to be prepared for a coming war.

“I hope I’m wrong, but there’s a war coming,” Gen. Robert Neller told them. “You’re in a fight here, an informational fight, a political fight, by your presence.”

– Gen. Robert Neller, U.S. Marine Corps commandant

Neller pointed to the near future possibility of Russia and the Pacific theater being the next major areas of conflict. – READ MORE

