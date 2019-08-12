There’s no video of Jeffrey Epstein’s apparent suicide: sources

here’s no surveillance video of the incident during which Jeffrey Epstein apparently hanged himself in a federal lockup in Lower Manhattan, law-enforcement officials told The Post on Sunday.

Although there are cameras in the 9 South wingwhere the convicted pedophile was being held at the Metropolitan Correctional Center, they are trained on the areas outside the cells and not inside, according to sources familiar with the setup there.

Pols who attended Sunday’s annual Dominican Day Parade in Manhattan demanded answers to the many questions surrounding Epstein’s Saturday morning death, which is being investigated by the FBI and the Justice Department.

“Something doesn’t smell right – and it’s not his dead body,” Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams said.

Adams noted the July 23 incident in which the multimillionaire financier was found nearly unconscious in his cell with marks on his neck, as well as the blockbuster court papers that were released on Friday and contained the names of other men – including former Maine Sen. George Mitchell and ex-New Mexico Gov. Bill Richardson – who allegedly slept with an Epstein teenage “sex slave.” – READ MORE