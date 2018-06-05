‘There’s No Standard for the Left’: Bongino Says Joy Reid Is Getting ‘Free Pass’ for Blog Posts (VIDEO)

Dan Bongino said that following recently unearthed controversial blog posts by MSNBC host Joy Reid, it seems that liberal commentators can say whatever they want without any repercussions.

One post described how migrant workers and illegal immigrants should not be employed to rebuild New Orleans after the devastation of Hurricane Katrina.

In another post, Reid published an image of Sen. John McCain’s head photoshopped onto the body of the Virginia Tech shooter.

Bongino said there is a standard for conservatives who “screw up,” and that they could “be boycotted and potentially fired” from their jobs.– READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1