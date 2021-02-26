“There’s No Chip In The Vaccine” Brits Told During Prime-Time Ad

During a prime time broadcast that was syndicated across numerous major TV and radio networks in the UK, viewers were told, “There’s no chip or tracker in the vaccine.”

The advert went out just before 10pm last night and appeared on all the major networks, including BBC, Sky, Channel 4, ITV and LBC.

It featured numerous ‘BAME’ celebrities urging people to get the COVID-19 vaccine in order to be allowed to see their friends and family again.

“We will be reunited with our friends and family – all we have to do is take the vaccine,” said one woman to camera.

LBC has united with other broadcasters to urge ethnic minority communities to #TakeTheVaccine. pic.twitter.com/7AAcdvqKJY — LBC (@LBC) February 18, 2021

Viewers were told that the vaccine doesn’t include pork, fetal matter and is entirely safe.

“There is no chip or tracker in the vaccine to keep watching where you go, your mobile phone actually does a much better job at that,” said one of the participants.

Studies show that non-white populations are less likely to get the vaccine because such communities have a greater suspicion towards the procedure.- READ MORE

