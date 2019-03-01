‘There’s A Woman Who’s Beating A Man’: All-You-Can-Eat Buffet Turns Violent After Crab Legs Run Low

A man and a woman were arrested after they allegedly got into a fight over crab legs at an Alabama buffet.
John Chapman and Chequita Jenkins allegedly got into a fight in a food line at Meteor Buffet in Huntsville, Alabama, on Friday, according to The Associated Press Wednesday.
Huntsville police officer Gerald Johnson had just sit down to eat when he heard the commotion, according to the AP.
“There’s a woman who’s beating a man,” Johnson said, according to WHNT. “People are moving around, plates are shattering everywhere.”
Chapman got a cut in his head while Jenkins walked out unscathed.
“They’d been waiting there for the crab legs for a good 10, 20 minutes,” Johnson continued. “When they finally came out, it’s very heated. Especially if someone is taking more than their fair share.”
Chapman was charged with disorderly conduct while Jenkins was charged for assault.
The Huntsville Police did not immediately respond to The Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.
