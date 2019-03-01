‘There’s A Woman Who’s Beating A Man’: All-You-Can-Eat Buffet Turns Violent After Crab Legs Run Low

Huntsville police officer Gerald Johnson had just sit down to eat when he heard the commotion, according to the AP.

“There’s a woman who’s beating a man,” Johnson said, according to WHNT. “People are moving around, plates are shattering everywhere.”

Chapman got a cut in his head while Jenkins walked out unscathed.

“They’d been waiting there for the crab legs for a good 10, 20 minutes,” Johnson continued. “When they finally came out, it’s very heated. Especially if someone is taking more than their fair share.”

Chapman was charged with disorderly conduct while Jenkins was charged for assault.

Meteor Buffet has 3.5 out of 5 stars on Yelp.

The Huntsville Police did not immediately respond to The Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

Follow Neetu on Twitter

Click here for reuse options!

Copyright 2019 Daily Caller News Foundation