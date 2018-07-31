There’s a New Cool-Looking liquid-nitrogen-infused Snack Called Dragon’s Breath — But Is It Safe for Your Kid? Or You?

Growing up in New Jersey, it was pretty common for us kids to get dropped off at the malls (despite not having much money to our names) and wander from store to store and hang out in the food court. Parents didn’t worry much then. But now, thanks to a new dessert fad lurking in shopping centers, the mall is up for debate.

Dragon’s Breath, a liquid-nitrogen-infused cereal treat that makes it look like a person is breathing fire, is a cause for concern.

Although we understand how the snack can easily appeal to kids at first, it might not be the safest treat, especially if your child has asthma.

Racheal Richard McKenny, a mom of two from Florida, learned this first-hand when her son, Johnny, had a near-fatal asthma attack shortly after ingesting Dragon’s Breath he bought from a mall kiosk. And while Racheal did her due diligence by warning other parents about the snack that almost cost her son his life, you can never be too safe. Thankfully, the particular vendor in question was quick to update the asthma notice to prevent another incident from happening.

According to Today, Johnny wasn’t the first child who needed to be hospitalized after eating Dragon’s Breath. Back in 2017, a 14-year-old girl severely burned her hand while trying to eat the dessert at the Pensacola State Fair.

“The ER doctor had to cut it open, cut away the dead skin and get the infection out,” Tina McArthur, the victim’s grandmother, told Today. “[The doctors] said had we not come in and got her finger treated she could have possibly lost her thumb.”

Dr. Reed Caldwell, an assistant professor at Ronald O. Perelman Department of Emergency Medicine at NYU Langone Health, agrees that any food with liquid nitrogen poses a threat to consumers. READ MORE:

