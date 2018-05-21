True Pundit

There’s a monkey on the loose at San Antonio International Airport

Update, 3:50 p.m.: Police say a monkey that escaped its crate at San Antonio International Airport on Monday has been contained to a room inside the airport, according to KENS 5.

Earlier: A monkey escaped its cage at San Antonio International Airport on Monday, according to area news reports, and is currently on the loose. From KENS 5, citing an airport official:

“According to the official, the primate was onboard a flight that landed at SAT. It was able to get out of its crate as it was coming from the aircraft to the baggage area.”

Monkey gets loose at San Antonio airport, according to reports
According to KSAT, the tranquilized primate was caught and put back in its cage.

