There’s a monkey on the loose at San Antonio International Airport

Update, 3:50 p.m.: Police say a monkey that escaped its crate at San Antonio International Airport on Monday has been contained to a room inside the airport, according to KENS 5.

Earlier: A monkey escaped its cage at San Antonio International Airport on Monday, according to area news reports, and is currently on the loose. From KENS 5, citing an airport official:

“According to the official, the primate was onboard a flight that landed at SAT. It was able to get out of its crate as it was coming from the aircraft to the baggage area.”

The San Antonio Zoo & Animal Care Services have joined SAPD as efforts continue to capture the baboon that got loose at the airport. pic.twitter.com/2yT3hgkOpW — Robert Price (@RobertPriceTV) May 21, 2018

Lots of officials now at the San Antonio airport where a monkey is still loose. No major flight delays known yet #kens5eyewitness pic.twitter.com/7q5ak4X41M — James Keith (@James_Keith) May 21, 2018

