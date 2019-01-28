‘There’s A Lot Of Life Behind This March’: Behind The Scenes, For Thousands Of Donuts, Coffees And Pints At The March For Life (VIDEO)

Every year in Washington, tens of thousands of the young and old converge for what is traditionally one of the coldest, rainiest, snowiest, most miserable days of the year: The March for Life.

We’ve seen the signs, the protests, the controversies real and fabricated, but there’s a whole lot more going on once the buses arrive from all over the country. For D.C.’s volunteers, the day begins just after midnight. And from 5,000 donuts to 1,000 pints of Guinness, there’s a lot to do.

The Daily Caller News Foundation takes you into the basement of St. Peter’s Catholic Church with Otto Heck and across the National Mall to The Dubliner with Danny Coleman for a behind-the-scenes look at the life behind The March. Take a look!

Video by Grae Stafford.

