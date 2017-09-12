There’s A Huge Hole In Hillary Clinton’s Defense Of Her ‘Deplorables’ Comment (VIDEO)

True Pundit

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton played fast and loose with the facts on Sunday in an attempt to defend her infamous “deplorables” remark.

Clinton attempted to spin that remark — which proved to be one of the pivotal moments of the 2016 campaign — in a CBS interview that aired Sunday morning.

“I thought Trump was behaving in a deplorable manner. I thought a lot of his appeals to voters were deplorable. I thought his behavior, as we saw on the ‘Access Hollywood’ tape was deplorable. And there were a large number of people who didn’t care. It did not matter to them,” Clinton said.

But there’s a gaping hole in that defense: Clinton attacked Trump’s “deplorable” supporters on September 9 — almost a full month before the Washington Post published the “Access Hollywood” tape on October 7. – READ MORE

