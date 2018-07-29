There’s a Direct Line from Obama, Holder, Rice, Lerner, and Clinton to FBI Scandals

Former President Barack Obama’s eight years in the White House were marked by four huge scandals, each of which uniquely contributed to the unprecedented level of corruption now being exposed in the FBI’s Russia collusion investigation.

1.) Fast & Furious (2011), which exposed the Department of Justice’s (DOJ) selling high-powered rifles and other firearms to individuals known to be straw buyers for Mexican drug cartels.

2.) Benghazi (2012), the terrorist attack that killed four Americans in a U.S. consulate in Libya, including J. Christopher Stevens, the country’s ambassador to Libya, and the Obama administration’s false explanation of it.

3.) IRS targeting (2013), in which the federal tax agency’s illegally singled out Tea Party, conservative, and evangelical nonprofit applicants for illegal harassment during the 2010 and 2012 election campaigns.

4.) Hillary email (2015), which included hundreds of emails containing highly sensitive classified information to and from then-Secretary of State Hillary Clinton on her private server, which was compromised by multiple foreign powers and hackers.

Official wrongdoing seen separately in each of these four scandals came together to create the current FBI scandal.

Defying Congress: When then-Attorney General Eric Holder was held in contempt of Congress on June 28, 2012, he became the first sitting memberof a presidential cabinet to be so voted. The vote was the result of Holder’s refusal to turn over Fast & Furious documents sought by the House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform.

Lying to America: For days after the terrorist attack on the U.S. consulate in Benghazi, Libya, Obama, national security adviser Susan Rice, Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, and U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. Samantha Powers, among many others in the administration, claimed the four Americans who died were victims of a spontaneous protest of an obscure internet documentary critical of Muslims.Weaponizing law enforcement: When Congress approved and Obama signed Obamacare into law in 2010, debate over it had already sparked the Tea Party protest movement of mostly conservative and populist middle-class Americans, many of whom had never before participated in the political process other than voting.

To combat the movement, IRS senior executive Lois Lerner in 2010 began imposing extremely intrusive demands for information on Tea Party, conservative, and evangelical nonprofit applicants and delaying decisions on their applications for tax exemption.

Double standard for Justice: Congressional investigators, according to The Hill, found passages in FBI documents stating that the “sheer volume” of classified information that flowed through Clinton’s insecure emails was proof of criminality as well as an admission of false statements by one key witness in the case, the investigators said.

“The name of the witness is redacted from the FBI documents, but lawmakers said he was an employee of a computer firm that helped maintain her personal server after she left office as America’s top diplomat and who belatedly admitted he had permanently erased an archive of her messages in 2015 after they had been subpoenaed by Congress.”

Even so, former FBI counterintelligence chief Peter Strzok made a key change in the draft of then-FBI Director James Comey’s July 2016 statement to the nation on the bureau’s Hillary email investigation: Strzok changed the words “grossly negligent” to “extreme carelessness.” – READ MORE

Eric Holder just wanted to help. Instead, the Obama alum finds himself at the center of an ethics complaint against Steve Dettelbach, alleging that the Democratic candidate for Ohio attorney general abused the law to use gambling as a fundraising tool.

Holder got into trouble when he let the Dettelbach campaign raffle off a meet-and-greet opportunity. A raffle ticket for as little as $5 could win Obama fans an opportunity to meet with the former U.S. attorney general.

Either those lawmen didn’t know the law or they didn’t care. As the Cincinnati Inquirer reported, Ohio law prohibits political campaigns from putting on games of chance, a fact the Dettelbach campaign would have known if they had reviewed the law conveniently posted at OhioAttorneyGeneral.gov.

Soon the campaign will get better acquainted with the law. Mark Miller, a conservative citizen from Cincinnati, just filed a complaint with the Ohio Elections Committee. Miller argues that Dettelbach is guilty of operating a “scheme of chance” against the law.

“The raffle is all the more egregious because it appears to have targeted poorer and less sophisticated donors, selling chances for $5.00,” Miller’s lawyers wrote in a statement. “It should be clear to anyone seeking to be Ohio’s top cop that the attorney general’s job is to crack down on these illegal schemes, not operate them.” – READ MORE

