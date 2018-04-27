There Was ANOTHER Waffle House Shooting. But This Time It Was Stopped By Someone Armed.

Leftists who used the heroic actions of James Shaw at a Tennessee Waffle House shooting to launch the argument that armed shooters should be confronted by unarmed victims rather than armed ones might recoil at this story: There was another Waffle House shooting.

And this one was stopped by a man with a gun.

Yup. Two days before James Shaw, who was unarmed, heroically disarmed an armed robber at a Tennessee Waffle House on April 19 in New Orleans, Louisiana, two men entered a Waffle House armed with semiautomatic handguns at approximately 10:20 p.m. One of the men, Ernest Thomas, stood by the counter as a lookout while the other man jumped over it and demanded money from the cashier. The other man also took $8 from a customer, but when he approached another customer, who happened to be armed, the customer drew his firearm, prompting the thief to flee. Thomas then pointed his gun at the armed customer, who fired several shots; he later told police he believed he had hit Thomas – READ MORE

